Under pressure Juric pleased with Roma win against Torino

Roma coach Ivan Juric was pleased with their 1-0 win against Torino on Thursday night.

Paulo Dybala struck on 20 minutes for the victory at the Olimpico.

Advertisement Advertisement

Juric was left happy with the victory and the performance on a tense night.

Happy with the response?

"After Florence it was important to get back on the right track and today we played a great game, against a team that was difficult to face. Both in the game and in the pressing, in a difficult moment, it went well."

Did you expect such a united response off the pitch?

"We have to make our fans smile and rejoice again. Only with performances like this can we regain their trust, this is a great goal for my team.

Did you speak little during the break today?

"After Florence there were difficult moments, but now we just have to think about playing football and improving. Today I saw the team very focused, we gave very little to Torino."

What is your response to the "Daje Ivan" banner?

"So far I can't be very happy. We can do better and I hope to regain the public's trust with these performances."

Good Koné and Le Fée in midfield: do they fit well with your football?

"Manu has a lot of strength, Le Fée is very intelligent: today I liked them, they brought intensity and moved the ball well."

Pellegrini and Dovbyk?

"Pellegrini was a technical choice, he came in as captain very well. Dovbyk had a virus: I hope to recover him for Sunday, it is important to recover Artem."