Tribal Football
Most Read
Genoa coach Gilardino lays out Balotelli plans: Fiorentina clash too soon
REVEALED: Why West Ham rejected Man Utd target Amorim
Motta demands better from Juventus ahead of Parma clash
REVEALED: Ten Hag was frustrated by Man Utd transfer failures

Torino coach Vanoli talks Adams, Ricci form

Carlos Volcano
Torino coach Vanoli talks Adams, Ricci form
Torino coach Vanoli talks Adams, Ricci formTrbalfootball
Torino coach Paolo Vanoli has sung the praises of Che Adams.

Vanoli was speaking ahead of tonight's clash with AS Roma.

Advertisement
Advertisement

On the former Southampton striker, Vanoli said: "I have never seen a Scotsman who feels the pressure...

"He is having a great championship, he also comes from a different championship: we all think that here in Italy it is easy, but there is a lot of tactics.

"And the coaches' request is very tactical. I am happy with Adams, he feels and sees the goal and will score his goals. Now he must help the team."

On the form of midfielder Samuele Ricci, he also said: "It also depends on the whole team... I showed him what he needs to improve: the strong midfielder is the one who immediately sees the play up front, sometimes he slows down a bit and is not so quick to see the ball in depth.

"But it's nice to talk to Ricci, he notices it and is aware of it."

Mentions
Serie AAdams CheRicci SamueleVanoli PaoloTorinoAS RomaSouthampton
Related Articles
Roma coach Juric reveals "angry" crisis talks with players; confirms contact with president
Andy Crosby exclusive: Working with England stars Shaw, Calvert-Lewin & Ramsdale; planning for coaching return
Torino coach Vanoli happy grinding out win against Como