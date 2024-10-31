Torino coach Vanoli talks Adams, Ricci form

Torino coach Paolo Vanoli has sung the praises of Che Adams.

Vanoli was speaking ahead of tonight's clash with AS Roma.

On the former Southampton striker, Vanoli said: "I have never seen a Scotsman who feels the pressure...

"He is having a great championship, he also comes from a different championship: we all think that here in Italy it is easy, but there is a lot of tactics.

"And the coaches' request is very tactical. I am happy with Adams, he feels and sees the goal and will score his goals. Now he must help the team."

On the form of midfielder Samuele Ricci, he also said: "It also depends on the whole team... I showed him what he needs to improve: the strong midfielder is the one who immediately sees the play up front, sometimes he slows down a bit and is not so quick to see the ball in depth.

"But it's nice to talk to Ricci, he notices it and is aware of it."