Tribal Football
Most Read
Genoa coach Gilardino lays out Balotelli plans: Fiorentina clash too soon
Sporting CP demand Amorim not leave for Man Utd until...
Man Utd director Brailsford confirms to fans that Amorim deal is done
Van Nistelrooy makes clear Man Utd future plans

Roma matchwinner Dybala full of praise for Baldanzi after defeating Torino

Carlos Volcano
Roma matchwinner Dybala full of praise for Baldanzi after defeating Torino
Roma matchwinner Dybala full of praise for Baldanzi after defeating TorinoAction Plus
Paulo Dybala was happy to prove Roma's matchwinner on Thursday night against Torino.

Dybala struck on 20 minutes for the 1-0 win at the Olimpico.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He later said, "For us it was fundamental to win, we came from a difficult week and we understand the fans. This is a game and you can lose, but you always have to give your all. Sorry for Florence, we had to send a message and the victory is fundamental.

"I knew the goal was empty, I struck it and luckily it went well, but I didn't know where I was."

Asked about Tomasso Baldanzi's performance, Dybala added: "He is Baldanzi, in the future he will be a great player. He is very humble, he works very hard and we will certainly talk a lot about him."

Mentions
Serie ADybala PauloBaldanzi TommasoAS RomaTorino
Related Articles
SNAPPED: Roma ultras hang new protest banner outside Trigoria HQ
Torino coach Vanoli talks Adams, Ricci form
Roma coach Juric reveals "angry" crisis talks with players; confirms contact with president