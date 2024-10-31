Roma matchwinner Dybala full of praise for Baldanzi after defeating Torino

Paulo Dybala was happy to prove Roma's matchwinner on Thursday night against Torino.

Dybala struck on 20 minutes for the 1-0 win at the Olimpico.

He later said, "For us it was fundamental to win, we came from a difficult week and we understand the fans. This is a game and you can lose, but you always have to give your all. Sorry for Florence, we had to send a message and the victory is fundamental.

"I knew the goal was empty, I struck it and luckily it went well, but I didn't know where I was."

Asked about Tomasso Baldanzi's performance, Dybala added: "He is Baldanzi, in the future he will be a great player. He is very humble, he works very hard and we will certainly talk a lot about him."