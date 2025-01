Udinese pair Payero and Lovric on Lazio radar

Udinese pair Martín Payero and Sandi Lovric are on Lazio's radar.

Lazio have approached Udinese for both players as they seek to setup deals this month.

Advertisement Advertisement

The midfield pair, however, will only leave Udinese for top price in January.

Lazio though are prepared to splash out on Payero and Lovric, says TMW.

It's suggested Lazio will push to sign both players in the first-half of the winter market.