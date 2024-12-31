REVEALED: Why Sarri rejected AC Milan before Conceicao hire

Maurizio Sarri rejected an approach from AC Milan before their appointment of Sergio Conceicao as new coach.

Conceicao was hired on Monday after the sacking of Paulo Fonseca.

But Il Corriere dello Sport says Milan received a snub from another coach just over a week ago.

On December 24, Milan offered a contract to former Lazio coach Sarri - but received a rejection.

Sarri was offered a contract that ran until the end of the season, with an option for another year.

However, the 65-year-old had hoped for a longer contract, and thus he was not interested in taking on the assignment.

Conceicao has penned a deal to June, with an option for another 12 months.