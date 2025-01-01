Lazio chief Fabiani confirms scouting Empoli midfielder Fazzini

Lazio sporting director Angelo Fabiani has admitted interest in Empoli midfielder Jacopo Fazzini.

The 21 year-old has been linked with a January move to Lazio.

Fabiani told Lazio's website: “Fazzini is an excellent player, our scouts have monitored him but we have also met him. I want to say one thing, the market is not made by social media and not even Fabiani does it alone.

"A series of convergences are needed, I will name one above all. When we signed Dele-Bashiru, if there had only been Fabiani's opinion the percentage of his arrival would have been low. However, we met with the scouting area, with my right-hand man Bianchi and Baroni and we saw some qualities, the boy is giving us answers on the pitch and this will apply to everyone, not just Dele-Bashiru.

"I don't like a man alone in command, I like to share and compare myself with everyone. Fabiani didn't invent football, today a fan knows how to understand if the player is good or not. This is my modus operandi."