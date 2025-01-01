Tribal Football
Most Read
Man City's Ederson to leave at the end of the season
Amorim: Man Utd must sell to buy; this club needs a SHOCK
De Bruyne drops Man City contract surprise
AC Milan director Ibrahimovic admits Fonseca blunder: I apologise to Paulo and our fans

Lazio chief Fabiani confirms scouting Empoli midfielder Fazzini

Carlos Volcano
Lazio chief Fabiani confirms scouting Empoli midfielder Fazzini
Lazio chief Fabiani confirms scouting Empoli midfielder FazziniAction Plus
Lazio sporting director Angelo Fabiani has admitted interest in Empoli midfielder Jacopo Fazzini.

The 21 year-old has been linked with a January move to Lazio.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Fabiani told Lazio's website: “Fazzini is an excellent player, our scouts have monitored him but we have also met him. I want to say one thing, the market is not made by social media and not even Fabiani does it alone.

"A series of convergences are needed, I will name one above all. When we signed Dele-Bashiru, if there had only been Fabiani's opinion the percentage of his arrival would have been low. However, we met with the scouting area, with my right-hand man Bianchi and Baroni and we saw some qualities, the boy is giving us answers on the pitch and this will apply to everyone, not just Dele-Bashiru.

"I don't like a man alone in command, I like to share and compare myself with everyone. Fabiani didn't invent football, today a fan knows how to understand if the player is good or not. This is my modus operandi."

Mentions
Serie AFazzini JacopoLazioEmpoliFootball Transfers
Related Articles
REVEALED: Why Sarri rejected AC Milan before Conceicao hire
DONE DEAL: Lazio winger Gonzalez leaves for Atlas
Napoli, Lazio circle Empoli for Fazzini Jan deal