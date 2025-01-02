Tribal Football
DONE DEAL: Monza re-sign Lazio midfielder Akpa Akpro

DONE DEAL: Monza re-sign Lazio midfielder Akpa Akpro
Monza have re-signed Lazio midfielder Jean Daniel Akpa Akpro.

Akpa Akpro moves to Monza on-loan to the end of the season.

Monza announced this morning:  "Jean-Daniel Akpa Akpro is once again a Monza player.

"The midfielder arrives from Lazio on loan until June 30, 2025. In his first experience at Monza he made 19 appearances in Serie A, contributing to the salvation achieved well in advance last season.

"Welcome back Jean-Daniel!"

 

