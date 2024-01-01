Tribal Football
Udinese legend Di Natale talks up Lucca and Runjaic
Udinese legend Antonio di Natale is happy seeing the Zebrette flying this season.

Udinese currently sit fourth on the Serie A table under coach Kosta Runjaic.

Di Natale told Sportweek: "Like the team I played for, this Udinese must first think about safety. Afterwards, in the last 10-12 days, they will try to play for something important.

"They are a compact, organised, aggressive and courageous team: today they play with three offensive men, something that didn't happen a year ago.

"I confess: I didn't know Runjaic. But those who saw him train told me he was a very prepared coach. I believe it, just look at how the team is on the pitch."

On Lorenzo Lucca, he added: "He is a modern centre forward, he moves a lot but then he knows how to hit in the penalty area. He can score those 10-15 goals in the championship."

