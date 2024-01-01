Udinese legend Di Natale talks up Lucca and Runjaic

Udinese legend Antonio di Natale is happy seeing the Zebrette flying this season.

Udinese currently sit fourth on the Serie A table under coach Kosta Runjaic.

Di Natale told Sportweek: "Like the team I played for, this Udinese must first think about safety. Afterwards, in the last 10-12 days, they will try to play for something important.

"They are a compact, organised, aggressive and courageous team: today they play with three offensive men, something that didn't happen a year ago.

"I confess: I didn't know Runjaic. But those who saw him train told me he was a very prepared coach. I believe it, just look at how the team is on the pitch."

On Lorenzo Lucca, he added: "He is a modern centre forward, he moves a lot but then he knows how to hit in the penalty area. He can score those 10-15 goals in the championship."