Udinese closing on free agent Solet

Udinese are closing the signing of free agent Oumar Solet.

The French defender is available after his contract at RB Salzburg was terminated by mutual consent.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting a deal between Udinese and Solet is now being settled.

However, Solet will only be able to train with Udinese before he can formally register with the Zebrette on January 1, 2025.

The 24 year-old was discussing a move to the Saudi Pro League before Udinese's intervention.

