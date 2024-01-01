Juric happy with debut Roma win: Players upset with De Rossi sacking

New Roma coach Ivan Juric was revealed after their 3-0 win against Udinese.

Juric has stepped in after the sacking of popular Roma legend Daniele de Rossi. The Giallorossi won via goals from Artem Dovbyk, Paulo Dybala (pen) and Tommaso Baldanzi.

“We did well, especially in the first half, whereas after the break we started losing our shape every now and then. It was a good response from the team,” Juric told Sky Italia.

“All I know is that when I arrived, the players were very honest with me that they were sad about De Rossi’s dismissal. I appreciate that, because at times players can try to hide it, but you could see how sad they were. They had given their all and still did not get good results.

“I think we worked well over the last few days, there are some concepts that they can apply without too many difficulties, especially the ones they did last season. Even the players who got jeered might be able to change the mood.

“These lads were really disappointed at the sacking and want to give their all for Roma.”

Juric also said: “We’ll have to see how much we can hold out, the initial response was great. I think these players are capable of playing this style of football, we have a lot of new faces who need to catch up. I am asking for new concepts that some understand straight away, some need a little more time, that is normal.

“I ask for pressing, aggression, controlling the game and moving the ball around well. This is only the first game, we’ll see everyone over the next two weeks.”