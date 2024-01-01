Udinese keeper Okoye: Inter Milan tried to sign me

Udinese goalkeeper Maduka Okoye admits Inter Milan tried to sign him over the summer.

However, the Nigeria international says Udinese's asking price was too rich.

“The interest from Inter was concrete, but Udinese were asking for €15m to buy me,” the shot-stopper told Transfermarkt.

“It would’ve been a dream, but I don’t regret how things went. I am happy to still be at this club, to be the Number 1 here. The situation could repeat itself if I keep working hard and maintain constant performances.

“I want to stay in Italy, this is a choice I have made. I like this land, the people in it and the atmosphere. I am happy in Udine and want to take the club high with as many points as possible.”