STUNNER! Inter Milan chief Ausilio scouts Monza striker Maldini

Inter Milan are exploring a sensational move for Monza striker Daniel Maldini.

Maldini has been named in Italy's squad for the first time this week.

Sportmediaset says Inter chief Piero Ausilio was at the U-Power Stadium on Sunday afternoon for Monza's 1-1 draw with Roma.

Ausilio was there precisely to see Paolo's son and Cesare's nephew, two former Milan captains, up close. The Nerazzurri will lose Marko Arnautovic and Joaquin Correa next summer due to the end of their contracts and could focus on Maldini.

The striker only moved to Monza in the summer from AC Milan.