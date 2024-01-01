Udinese goalkeeper Okoye pens new contract

Udinese goalkeeper Maduka Okoye has signed a new contract.

The Nigeria international has penned a new deal to 2028.

Udinese announced today: "Still together, more than before. Udinese Calcio and Maduka Okoye have renewed the contract which will see the Nigerian goalkeeper linked to the Bianconeri club until 30 June 2028. A new agreement for one of the certainties of the squad that further ties himself to Udinese.

"Maduka, who arrived in Friuli in the summer of 2023, earned a leading role over the course of the past season, demonstrating a high standard of performance that made him one of the best performing goalkeepers in the championship.

"His renewal testifies to his desire, of him and of the Club, to continue the journey together with renewed enthusiasm and ambitions."