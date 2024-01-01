Tribal Football
Most Read
Napoli coach Conte: Ask the club why Osimhen not selected
Pardew: I know where Brentford striker Toney wants to go
Man Utd and Chelsea at odds over Chilwell terms
Leicester want young Arsenal star this summer

Udinese goalkeeper Okoye pens new contract

Udinese goalkeeper Okoye pens new contract
Udinese goalkeeper Okoye pens new contract
Udinese goalkeeper Okoye pens new contractMaduka Okoye
Udinese goalkeeper Maduka Okoye has signed a new contract.

The Nigeria international has penned a new deal to 2028.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Udinese announced today:  "Still together, more than before. Udinese Calcio and Maduka Okoye have renewed the contract which will see the Nigerian goalkeeper linked to the Bianconeri club until 30 June 2028. A new agreement for one of the certainties of the squad that further ties himself to Udinese.

"Maduka, who arrived in Friuli in the summer of 2023, earned a leading role over the course of the past season, demonstrating a high standard of performance that made him one of the best performing goalkeepers in the championship.

"His renewal testifies to his desire, of him and of the Club, to continue the journey together with renewed enthusiasm and ambitions."

Mentions
Serie AOkoye MadukaUdineseFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Udinese chief Nani: Juventus and Chiesa an unpleasant situation
Nani explains Udinese swoop for Bravo; explains Samardzic stand
DONE DEAL: Udinese sign Lech Poznan midfielder Kalstrom