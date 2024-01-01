Tribal Football
DONE DEAL: Udinese sign Lech Poznan midfielder Kalstrom

Udinese have signed Sweden midfielder Jesper Karlstrom from Lech Poznan.

Karlstrom joins Udinese in a permanent transfer from Polish club Lech Poznan.

Udinese announced on Saturday: "International experience, flexibility and technique at the service of the Bianconeri midfield: Jesper Karlstrom is a new player for Udinese.

"He has signed a two-year contract with an option for subsequent years.

"The midfielder was taken from Lech Poznan and will enrich his quantity and quality midfielder available to Mr. Runjaic."

