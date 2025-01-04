Tribal Football
Most Read
New Valencia coach Corberan prepares for Real Madrid - and fans' protests
Man Utd offer 3 unwanted players to Mourinho's Fenerbahce side including Antony
Real Madrid considering Man Utd defender if Alexander-Arnold deal falls through
Agent explains Olmo plans after Barcelona registration setback

Udinese defender Solet: Serie A was my destiny!

Carlos Volcano
Udinese defender Solet: Serie A was my destiny!
Udinese defender Solet: Serie A was my destiny!Tribalfootball
Oumar Solet is delighted to have signed with Udinese.

The defender arrived in November after terminating his contract with RB Salzburg.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He told Gianlucadimarzio.com:  "Italy was in my destiny. And I advise you to take me on in Fantacalcio, few people know me yet!

"My Italian is a work in progress. I'm still young and I really want to learn, even on the pitch. I hope to give the fans and this club the best of me: if I succeed, I'll be the happiest in the world."

It hasn't been the first time that Solet was linked to a Serie A team, as he confirmed: "While I was in Salzburg, various Italian clubs were interested in me. Now I can finally play in an important championship and with a team that believes a lot in me: when Udinese presented me with the project, they convinced me straight away.

"There is positive energy in the dressing room. I will try to be a leader for Udinese, on and off the pitch, and to bring my international experience."

Mentions
Serie ASolet OumarUdinese
Related Articles
Atlético Madrid rival new Serie A interest for Udinese midfielder Payero
Udinese pair Payero and Lovric on Lazio radar
Torino urged by Everton to bid for Beto