Udinese defender Solet: Serie A was my destiny!

Oumar Solet is delighted to have signed with Udinese.

The defender arrived in November after terminating his contract with RB Salzburg.

He told Gianlucadimarzio.com: "Italy was in my destiny. And I advise you to take me on in Fantacalcio, few people know me yet!

"My Italian is a work in progress. I'm still young and I really want to learn, even on the pitch. I hope to give the fans and this club the best of me: if I succeed, I'll be the happiest in the world."

It hasn't been the first time that Solet was linked to a Serie A team, as he confirmed: "While I was in Salzburg, various Italian clubs were interested in me. Now I can finally play in an important championship and with a team that believes a lot in me: when Udinese presented me with the project, they convinced me straight away.

"There is positive energy in the dressing room. I will try to be a leader for Udinese, on and off the pitch, and to bring my international experience."