Torino urged by Everton to bid for Beto

Everton are prepared to sell Beto in January.

Tuttosport says Torino have made an approach and been encouraged by Everton to bid for the centre-forward.

The Blues are seeking an outright sale for around €20m, having invested €30m in originally signing him from Udinese.

However, Toro president Urbano Cairo would prefer an initial loan with the option to buy in June.

Cairo is willing to put €3-4m on the table to take Beto on-loan in January, with an offer to also cover the majority percentage of his wages.