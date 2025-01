Atlético Madrid rival new Serie A interest for Udinese midfielder Payero

Atlético Madrid are showing interest in Udinese's Argentine midfielder Martín Payero.

Payero, 26, joined Udinese from Middlesbrough in the 2023 summer transfer window.

According to transfer journalist Alfredo Pedullà, Atlético Madrid are showing interest in the 26-year-old.

Lazio and Napoli are also eyeing Payero for this month's market.

The midfielder's deal with Udinese runs to 2027.