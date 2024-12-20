Udinese defender Bijol welcomes Inter Milan interest

Udinese defender Jaka Bijol has welcomed interest from Inter Milan.

Bijol was speaking before Udinese's Coppa Italia defeat to Inter on Thursday night.

“I think Inter is still the strongest team. I think they showed again against Lazio that they are ready when the big games come,” he said, before discussing the transfer rumours.

“For sure, it’s a nice thing to hear.

“But in football, we know that there are a lot of rumours going around, so until there is something concrete, there is not much to talk about.

“For sure, I have ambitions to play in the Champions League and Premier League. I have ambitions to do that. I hope it comes.”