Udinese coach Runjaic left pleased after victory over Empoli

Udinese coach Kosta Runjaic was left pleased with their 3-0 win against Empoli.

The Zebrette won via goals from Johan Ekkelekamp (2) and Florian Thuavin.

Advertisement Advertisement

Runjaic said afterwards: "Yes, it was important after the Napoli match to provide another good performance and find a victory. They were two different games, they cannot be analyzed in the same way. We had more possession, more dangerous situations, but Empoli are good on the counterattack and therefore created danger.

"However, we provided a good performance, keeping a clean sheet and scoring three goals, we can all be satisfied. (Arthur) Atta and Ekkelenkamp feel good in the team, they are playing well and are making a contribution that others can also make. I am happy to find goals from the midfielders, we have found few at the start of the season, today there was also an assist from Payero. A solid performance and a team victory."

On appearing being clear of any relegation threat, Runjaic also said: "Every win gives the team confidence, we have achieved good stability, you can see progress and we are on the right path.

"We must continue to look for points, it is true that our position in the standings is good, but we must think about how we want to progress and grow. We know what happened last year, now we have a good position for the second half of the season, we must work trying to get point after point."