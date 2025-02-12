Okafor: Difficult Napoli challenge just what I need

Noah Okafor is delighted with his first weeks as a Napoli player.

The Switzerland striker joined Napoli last month from AC Milan.

Okafor told Radio Crc: "I'm in a great club. I'm working hard to get back to my best form. Soon I'll be able to express myself at my best again and therefore make a difference and help the team. You push and work hard in training. For me it's something new at the moment, so it's difficult, but I'm convinced that it's what I need: to train hard every day and overcome my limits. I'll soon get back to my best level.

"Napoli is a team that runs a lot, defends and attacks all together: I think this is their strong point. The team has a lot of quality and the coach is very good. I always think that in football you play matches based on how you train. When you work well in training and push a lot, then you also express it on the pitch. The team welcomed me very well. The players are all motivated to work hard, there's a good atmosphere. I think that by continuing like this we can reach our goals."

Asked about his preferred position, Okafor continued: "I can play as a winger, both on the right and left, and as a central striker. I have played both next to a single striker and with two strikers. Based on my characteristics, the position I prefer is that of left winger, because there I can use all my qualities and make the difference. I can express myself better in one-on-one situations, attacking the depth, cutting and trying to score.

"After the last two draws against Roma and Udinese, we must start again with the right mentality. In football, not everything can always go well, but you have to learn from the negative things and you can improve. My personal goal is to train hard every day, get in shape as soon as possible and get back to my best level to be ready if the coach needs me."