Napoli coach Conte calm after Udinese draw

Napoli coach Antonio Conte was calm after their 1-1 draw with Udinese on Sunday.

Jurgen Ekkelenkamp canceled out Napoli's opener scored by Scott McTominay.

Conte said afterwards: “The difficulties we had was not converting big chances, then allowed Udinese straight back into the game after taking the lead.

“It can happen that after 70 minutes you try to introduce some fresh energy, with different characteristics in attack. I tried to use all five substitutions, we cannot always wait until the 80-85th minute.

“It’s a pity, because I think we deserved more than a point this evening. The second half petered out slowly, but in the first half we created a lot of chances, we controlled the game, but if you don’t convert those opportunities then it will cause problems.

“Udinese are a very physical team with some real quality players who I believe will soon move to big clubs. We did what we always do, press high, but they had players like Lucca who dominate in the air and are always a threat.”

The Italian also said: “I repeat, we need to look only at our own progress. It was a missed opportunity to secure a place in Europe, but even then a draw with Udinese is not to be sniffed at.

“We must not confuse reality with what we are doing now, which is truly extraordinary. Trust me, it’s extraordinary.

“The lads left the field drained tonight, they gave everything to get the victory. It was our ninth game unbeaten, so trust me from the heart when I say this is extraordinary.”