Udinese coach Runjaic happy with players' attitude for Napoli draw

Udinese coach Kosta Runjaic was delighted with the attitude of his players after their 1-1 draw against Napoli.

Jurgen Ekkelenkamp canceled out Napoli's opener scored by Scott McTominay on Sunday.

“We played with big desire, big discipline, we knew that was our only chance against a big team like Napoli at the moment. I am very happy with the performance, we suffered a lot this evening,” Runjaic told DAZN.

“When you play against teams like Napoli, you need to work as a team, but also have moments of individual quality too. I saw many of them play fantastic, including Bijol, Solet, Thauvin, but also Atta and Ekkelenkamp.

“That is important for us, we can go forward with good energy now."

