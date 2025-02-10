Udinese coach Runjaic happy with players' attitude for Napoli draw

Udinese coach Kosta Runjaic was delighted with the attitude of his players after their 1-1 draw against Napoli.

Jurgen Ekkelenkamp canceled out Napoli's opener scored by Scott McTominay on Sunday.

Advertisement Advertisement

“We played with big desire, big discipline, we knew that was our only chance against a big team like Napoli at the moment. I am very happy with the performance, we suffered a lot this evening,” Runjaic told DAZN.

“When you play against teams like Napoli, you need to work as a team, but also have moments of individual quality too. I saw many of them play fantastic, including Bijol, Solet, Thauvin, but also Atta and Ekkelenkamp.

“That is important for us, we can go forward with good energy now."