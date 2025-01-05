Udinese coach Runjaic finds Solet positives in Verona stalemate

Udinese coach Kosta Runjaic admitted some disappointment after their 0-0 draw with Hellas Verona.

Runjaic conceded the result was two points dropped.

He said: "Yes, the performance was solid, we played better than Verona, we had many opportunities even if not very clean without managing to score, then in Serie A every point gained is important but it could have done me more.

"We have eight more points than last year, our primary objective was to be stable, but we still have work to do, we must not look long-term but look game by game."

On the performance of Oumar Solet, Runjaic added: "I'm happy with his performance and that he's available from today, he's a great player and I think he has all the possibilities to become a great defender in Serie A."