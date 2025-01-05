Hellas Verona coach Zanetti happy with spirit shown for Udinese draw

Hellas Verona coach Paulo Zanetti was satisfied after their 0-0 draw with Udinese on Saturday.

Zanetti was happy with the point earned against an impressive Zebrette team.

Advertisement Advertisement

He said, "It's an important point taken against a strong team that has many individuals as well as kilos and centimetres more than us, but we didn't give up on attacking, it was a good match with chances on both sides.

"We were good at keeping the door closed, it's a match that gives the boys the feeling that they can do great things.

"It was a 360 degree job, mental, in daily relationships, even tactical, I didn't like the lack of aggression that the team had, we made them think less then communication was needed, a communication that in this team is growing, filling more and more what had been a loss of certainty that was coming to be created.

"I was asked to find solutions and today there are different results but beyond those I am satisfied with the attitude of the team that today is more and more united, we win and lose together."