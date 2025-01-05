Hellas Verona coach Zanetti happy with spirit shown for Udinese draw
Zanetti was happy with the point earned against an impressive Zebrette team.
He said, "It's an important point taken against a strong team that has many individuals as well as kilos and centimetres more than us, but we didn't give up on attacking, it was a good match with chances on both sides.
"We were good at keeping the door closed, it's a match that gives the boys the feeling that they can do great things.
"It was a 360 degree job, mental, in daily relationships, even tactical, I didn't like the lack of aggression that the team had, we made them think less then communication was needed, a communication that in this team is growing, filling more and more what had been a loss of certainty that was coming to be created.
"I was asked to find solutions and today there are different results but beyond those I am satisfied with the attitude of the team that today is more and more united, we win and lose together."