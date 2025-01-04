Bocchetti agent: He is ready for Monza's rescue operation

The agent of Salvatore Bocchetti has told Monza fans he won't let them down.

Bocchetti has taken charge of Monza after the dismissal of former coach Alessandro Nesta.

Advertisement Advertisement

Agent Andrea D'Amico told Radio Sportiva: "Bocchetti at Monza? He is like Palladino, a Gasperini boy, after Gasp he had Ivan Juric who, after being his teammate at Genoa, worked with him at Verona. He has assimilated their playing methodology.

"Salvatore performed a miracle two years ago with Verona by turning to 5 and saving themselves at 33 then also with the play-off in Cremona against Spezia.

"He is ready for this rescue operation in Monza, he has already found himself in tune with the boys also because he had already trained some of them in Verona like Pessina and Djuric."