Tribal Football
Most Read
New Valencia coach Corberan prepares for Real Madrid - and fans' protests
Man Utd offer 3 unwanted players to Mourinho's Fenerbahce side including Antony
Real Madrid considering Man Utd defender if Alexander-Arnold deal falls through
Agent explains Olmo plans after Barcelona registration setback

Bocchetti agent: He is ready for Monza's rescue operation

Carlos Volcano
Bocchetti agent: He is ready for Monza's rescue operation
Bocchetti agent: He is ready for Monza's rescue operationMonza/Facebook
The agent of Salvatore Bocchetti has told Monza fans he won't let them down.

Bocchetti has taken charge of Monza after the dismissal of former coach Alessandro Nesta.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Agent Andrea D'Amico told Radio Sportiva: "Bocchetti at Monza? He is like Palladino, a Gasperini boy, after Gasp he had Ivan Juric who, after being his teammate at Genoa, worked with him at Verona. He has assimilated their playing methodology.

"Salvatore performed a miracle two years ago with Verona by turning to 5 and saving themselves at 33 then also with the play-off in Cremona against Spezia.

"He is ready for this rescue operation in Monza, he has already found himself in tune with the boys also because he had already trained some of them in Verona like Pessina and Djuric."

Mentions
Serie AMonzaVerona
Related Articles
Atletico Madrid eyeing Atalanta defender Hien
DONE DEAL: Monza re-sign Lazio midfielder Akpa Akpro
Bologna coach Italiano rues "carelessness" for Verona defeat