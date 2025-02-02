Udinese coach Runjaic delighted attacking tactics paid off with win against Venezia

Udinese coach Kosta Runjaic was left pleased after their 3-2 win against Venezia.

Runjaic admits they went on the attack to win as Lorenzo Lucca, Sandi Lovric and Iker Bravo struck for the hosts.

Runjaic said afterwards: "Two teams that faced each other giving everything, in the end we got the victory in front of our fans, it was a relief, you could see it after the third goal. We were all happy, if you support Udinese you have to be able to suffer too. Today we all suffered even more in certain episodes, Venezia after the 2-0 had their backs to the wall.

"We also had some problems on a psychological level perhaps after the goals conceded, Venezia's first goal was their second shot, Caviglia shot very well, then came the second, they are dangerous on set pieces and we know it. We played in the first leg losing 2-0, it is even better clearly to have obtained the 3 points, it is good for everyone.

"We played with more tridents, whoever took to the field gave their all, Lucca could have done even better, Lucca scored an important goal, they ran a lot. Thauvin ran a lot, he is a very important player. As for Sanchez, he was perhaps not so involved in the first half, but there were many duels, it was an intense match in the first half, Venezia had come here to find points, even just the point would have been important for them. However, we did well, then we will re-analyze the match."

He added, "The attack is the best defense, the saying goes, we didn't have a very crowded bench. Before the game we thought about how the game could evolve, Sanchez couldn't have played 90 minutes, we knew that. Iker Bravo came on well, immediately into the game, he gave his all, an important player scored, we are all happy for the victory and for Iker's goal, then it's not the names that count, but the performance, in the end it's them who play."