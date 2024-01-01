Udinese chief Nani: Atalanta wanted Samardzic more than AC Milan

Udinese chief Gianluca Nani says Atalanta deserve to have signed Lazar Samardzic.

The midfielder left Udinese last month for La Dea, having also attracted interest from AC Milan and see a move to Inter Milan collapse a year ago.

Nani told TMW: "Milan had made inquiries, yes, but we never started a real negotiation. Atalanta instead made the right offer, they were the club that wanted the player the most."

Nani also discussed the return of Alexis Sanchez from Inter.

He said, "He is a very important player because he will give us the right mentality and the desire to aim for the highest goal. When we have him on the pitch he will help us there too, but off the pitch he is already a point of reference for everyone.

"We do not want to rush his recovery. But he will be back soon."