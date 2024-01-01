Udinese chief Nani insists Bijol not for sale

Udinese chief Gianluca Nani says they're determined to keep hold of Jaka Bijol.

Bijol has been a revelation at the back for the Zebrette.

And Nani insists: "There was not any disturbance from Beppe Marotta and Piero Ausilio.

“Of course he’s a footballer who also showed his qualities at the Euros.

“He’s a great player. He’s also attracting interest from clubs abroad.

“But we never took a transfer into consideration with him.

“It’s normal for big clubs to be keen on him. But he’s totally focused on the project here.”