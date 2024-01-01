Tribal Football
Most Read
Sevilla coach Pimienta: Navas has earned the right to decide
Man Utd deliberately holding back Kone
Estevao form forces Chelsea loan rethink
Man Utd scouts posted to check on RB Salzburg talent

Udinese chief Nani insists Bijol not for sale

Udinese chief Nani insists Bijol not for sale
Udinese chief Nani insists Bijol not for saleTribalfootball
Udinese chief Gianluca Nani says they're determined to keep hold of Jaka Bijol.

Bijol has been a revelation at the back for the Zebrette.

Advertisement
Advertisement

And Nani insists: "There was not any disturbance from Beppe Marotta and Piero Ausilio.

“Of course he’s a footballer who also showed his qualities at the Euros.

“He’s a great player. He’s also attracting interest from clubs abroad.

“But we never took a transfer into consideration with him.

“It’s normal for big clubs to be keen on him. But he’s totally focused on the project here.”

Mentions
Serie ABijol JakaUdineseFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Udinese chief Nani: Juventus and Chiesa an unpleasant situation
Nani explains Udinese swoop for Bravo; explains Samardzic stand
DONE DEAL: Udinese sign Lech Poznan midfielder Kalstrom