Udinese chief Nani insists Bijol not for sale

Udinese chief Gianluca Nani says they're determined to keep hold of Jaka Bijol.
Bijol has been a revelation at the back for the Zebrette.
Advertisement
Advertisement
And Nani insists: "There was not any disturbance from Beppe Marotta and Piero Ausilio.
“Of course he’s a footballer who also showed his qualities at the Euros.
“He’s a great player. He’s also attracting interest from clubs abroad.
“But we never took a transfer into consideration with him.
“It’s normal for big clubs to be keen on him. But he’s totally focused on the project here.”