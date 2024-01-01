Udinese chief Nani admits Prem interest for Villa, Forest target Bijol

Udinese chief Gianluca Nani has confirmed Premier League interest in Jaka Bijol.

Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest are interested in the defender.

Advertisement Advertisement

"I would be surprised if he wasn't appreciated by Inter and other important teams," Nani told Radio Sportiva.

"Until he was eliminated he proved to be the best defender in Europe.

"He is complete, a defensive leader, I don't see any serious lapses, mistakes happen to everyone. He has attracted the attention of many clubs, especially in the Premier League."

He also admitted: "He is important to us and we would like to keep him but we have to be ready. If an offer were to arrive we will discuss it."