Gabriele Cioffi exclusive: What happened at Udinese; hopes for Udogie; Zola & my next move

Gabriele Cioffi admits he's ready to jump back into management. Dismissed towards the end of last season by Udinese, Cioffi has spent the past months recharging his batteries and says he's now ready to return.

Regarded among Italy's brightest young coaching minds, Cioffi is highly regarded for his tactical acumen and ability to develop young talent, with a reputation forged from his strategic approach and leadership skills.

Twice coach with Udinese and having led Hellas Verona, the game has also taken Cioffi to the UK, the UAE, and Australia.

Tribalfootball.com was able to sit down with Cioffi for an extensive interview, with the Italian happy to discuss a wide range of topics regarding his time with Udinese, his experience in the UK, working with Gianfranco Zola, and his thoughts on today's football.

You've had some months off since Udinese, has that coincided with offers being tabled?

“I am more than ready to return. When you have some weeks off, it’s more than enough to recharge your batteries. Yes, I have had different offers from abroad with good salaries, but it wasn’t the right choice for me. So I am waiting.”

You were Zola's No2 at Birmingham City and you had that spell with Crawley Town. Is a return to England in the career plan?

“Yes, of course. It is one of my goals or targets. At the moment, I don’t think I have the appeal for the Premier League, but why not for the Championship? So, let’s see what will happen in the future.”

Of course at Crawley, you enjoyed great success in the Cup competitions...

“These are unbelievable memories. We had an amazing run in the FA and Carabao Cup. We achieved many successes; we were the first team in the club’s history to beat a Premier League club. I remember all the players, staff members, and employees during my time there. These are really good memories that will always remain in my heart.”

What about Udinese and last season, why did it go wrong?

“My first experience at Udinese was amazing. We had the same points average as the teams in the Champions League. Really good memories, a top team with players who have won the World Cup and Copa America or are playing in the Champions League.

"This season was different; we had good momentum, defeating teams like Lazio, Juventus, Bologna, and Milan. The experience and level of the players this season were a little naïve in terms of their careers, not their qualities, so we needed time and experience."

And if Udinese had kept you on...?

"I am sure the final result (staying up) would have been the same.

"(But) I have to say thank you to the Pozzo family because they gave me the chance to manage in Italy and manage an important club like Udinese twice. This club is one of the few in Italy that have played in Serie A for 30 years without relegation. They are a very wise family and understand the football world well. I have only gratitude for them.”

What about Lazar Samardzic and that on-off move to Inter Milan a year ago...?

“Yes, he is ready for a top-four club. The step he needs to take is to become a player who can lead the team, not just show occasional brilliance. I am sure he will make this step. Last season was difficult for him because, during the first transfer market window, he had interest from Inter.

"So, all pre-season, he was essentially an Inter player. When I joined Udinese, his head was still in the clouds, and in January, we had the same story with Napoli. It’s normal for a 22-year-old to get a little lost with all these rumours. But Lazar is a top player and a top guy.”

And you lost Gerard Deulofeu to injury too...

"He is a champion, not just because of his skills but also his mindset. He lives for football, for achieving his goals, and performing as best as he can. He was unlucky for the past two seasons, but I am sure he will come back stronger.”

Of course, you helped bring through Destiny Udogie before he left for Tottenham last summer...

“When I started managing Udinese, he wasn’t in the starting eleven, but with me, he became an important player for the team and started to show his true qualities. He had something special, and when a young player has something special, you need to work with him and help him express himself.

"He has the potential to be one of the best full-backs not only in Italy but also in Europe. He is showing this in the Premier League. I am sorry that due to injury, the Italian national team missed one of their most talented players during these Euros.”

Speaking of the Euros, what did you make of the Azzurri's campaign?

“To be fair, I don’t know what happened with the team during these Euros because you need to be inside the team to understand the situations and analyze them better. We need to regenerate the process of bringing young talented players to the first team. It’s not true that Italy doesn’t have enough young talented players. We are not brave enough to play them, preferring experienced players or risking it with foreign players.

"We are reaping what we have sown in the past, and for me, this happens because we are not brave enough to play them.

"It is true that young players need to play in the lower divisions to gain experience, but we also need to be brave enough to play them because they can surprise us. If you understand that a boy has something special, you have to play him.”

You coached in the UAE with Al Jazira and Al Dhafra, can you see yourself returning to the Middle East?

“The approach to football there is different. The investments being made are huge, and their projects are very big and important, including social improvements. Returning to work there is an option for me. Many important coaches and players are going there, and the level is improving a lot. They have big goals to achieve.”

While you were with Al Jazira, Zola called you with an offer to join him at Birmingham...

“It was very important for me because I had the chance to share football ideas with a legend like Zola. You understand why they are champions because they have a different approach to football and different ways to analyze it.

"It was very important for me not only to work with Zola on the pitch but also to discuss football with him off the pitch.”

Do we miss something with Zola not coaching today?

“Yes, I was surprised when he quit coaching after the Chelsea experience. You never know why someone makes one decision or another.”

And you also spent two years in Australia with Eastern United!

“I have really good memories from my time in Adelaide, working in an academy all day until late at night with all categories of players. The mentality and approach to football is different there, but they have huge potential and can improve a lot in all aspects of football, not only in training but also in matches.

"As far as I know, the former well-known Italian player (Alessandro) Diamanti is coaching there now.”

Before we sign off, is a return to Serie A the priority for Gabriele Cioffi - or could we see you working abroad?

“I would say both. Serie A is one of the top 5 leagues in the world, so being a manager there is special. But if an interesting offer comes from abroad, I am not scared to take the longer way and get back to Italy one day."