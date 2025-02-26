Tribal Football
Most Read
REVEALED: The two stars Real Madrid will seek to buy if Vinicius Jr sold
Echeverri in line for Man City debut
Yamal and Barcelona reach terms as agent Mendes sends message to Florentino
Atletico Madrid coach Simeone: We're all excited to face Barcelona in Copa

Udinese chief Nani admits Lucca penalty controversy "unpleasant"

Carlos Volcano
Udinese chief Nani admits Lucca penalty controversy "unpleasant"
Udinese chief Nani admits Lucca penalty controversy "unpleasant"Tribalfootball
Udinese chief Gianluca Nani insists they're counting on Lorenzo Lucca long-term.

Lucca struck the winner from the spot against Lecce on the weekend, but was immediately hooked by coach Kosta Runjaic afterwards for ignoring penalty taking heirarchies.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“It was an unpleasant and unsportsmanlike incident, but it was then handled perfectly, primarily by the coach, who showed his integrity by making the substitution,” Nanni told Il Messaggero Veneto.

“We don’t want to sell him, even though we know that certain offers can change the players’ perspective, making it difficult to keep them.

“Lucca made a mistake, and I’m not encouraging him to repeat it, but he also showed character by insisting on taking the penalty at all costs. A player like that, I’d have him play in a Champions League final.”

Mentions
Serie ALucca LorenzoUdineseLecce
Related Articles
Udinese coach Runjaic explains hooking Lucca after matchwinning penalty
Udinese coach Runjaic left pleased after victory over Empoli
Okafor: Difficult Napoli challenge just what I need