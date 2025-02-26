Udinese chief Nani admits Lucca penalty controversy "unpleasant"

Udinese chief Gianluca Nani insists they're counting on Lorenzo Lucca long-term.

Lucca struck the winner from the spot against Lecce on the weekend, but was immediately hooked by coach Kosta Runjaic afterwards for ignoring penalty taking heirarchies.

“It was an unpleasant and unsportsmanlike incident, but it was then handled perfectly, primarily by the coach, who showed his integrity by making the substitution,” Nanni told Il Messaggero Veneto.

“We don’t want to sell him, even though we know that certain offers can change the players’ perspective, making it difficult to keep them.

“Lucca made a mistake, and I’m not encouraging him to repeat it, but he also showed character by insisting on taking the penalty at all costs. A player like that, I’d have him play in a Champions League final.”