Udinese coach Runjaic explains hooking Lucca after matchwinning penalty

Udinese coach Kosta Runjaic admits he took off matchwinner Lorenzo Lucca for ignoring team instructions after victory over Lecce.

Lucca struck from the spot on Friday night for the 1-0, but he angered Runjaic by taking the penalty.

“We have clear hierarchies with penalty kicks,” Runjaic explained.

“I didn’t like the discussion, they were talking for a long time, he made the decision independently and I preferred to take him off the pitch after he took the penalty anyway, which he shot very well. 

“It is also not the first time that two players on a team have argued over who gets to take a set-piece. We will definitely talk about this during the week. 

“I made this choice because I don’t like those who don’t respect the rules, so I had to take measures. However, this will all be solved in training and we will focus on our next match.” 

Udinese's senior penalty taker is Florian Thauvin.

