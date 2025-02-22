Udinese coach Runjaic explains hooking Lucca after matchwinning penalty
Lucca struck from the spot on Friday night for the 1-0, but he angered Runjaic by taking the penalty.
“We have clear hierarchies with penalty kicks,” Runjaic explained.
“I didn’t like the discussion, they were talking for a long time, he made the decision independently and I preferred to take him off the pitch after he took the penalty anyway, which he shot very well.
“It is also not the first time that two players on a team have argued over who gets to take a set-piece. We will definitely talk about this during the week.
“I made this choice because I don’t like those who don’t respect the rules, so I had to take measures. However, this will all be solved in training and we will focus on our next match.”
Udinese's senior penalty taker is Florian Thauvin.