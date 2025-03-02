Tribal Football
Udinese chief Inler: Lucca apologised in front of team

Udinese chief Inler: Lucca apologised in front of team
Udinese technical director Gökhan Inler says any issues with Lorenzo Lucca are now over.

Lucca was hooked and criticised by coach Kosta Runjaic, despite scoring the winner from the penalty spot against Lecce last week. Lucca had upset Runjaic for ignoring the penalty taking heirarchy.

Runjaic went with Lucca against Parma on Saturday as Udinese won 1-0.

Before kickoff, Inler explained to Sky Italia: "We are playing differently, when I arrived I wanted to convey the mentality to the team, now we are doing well and the coach is hammering, we are moving forward step by step.

"I am not talking about the future, but we look step by step, last year they suffered a lot and this year we want to have fun. On Lucca: we managed the situation very well, he apologised in front of the team, resolving it internally.

"These things happen in football and the important thing is to resolve them immediately. The boys gave their all this week and the captain also gave his all to do well, only the match against Parma matters and we are ready."

