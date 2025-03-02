Udinese coach Runjaic pleased with victory over Parma

Udinese coach Kosta Runjaic was left pleased after their 1-0 win against Parma on Saturday.

Florian Thauvin struck the winner from the spot on the day.

“The first half we played very good, we controlled the game, had good possession, we put pressure on because of the possession. We didn’t create that many chances, but still dominated the game in my view,” Runjaic told Sky Italia.

“In the second half, we did not play the same level, but it was still a very intense game. We know that Parma have a new coach, with good individual players, especially dangerous in transitions. For my taste, we allowed them a bit too much space and we also should’ve scored a second goal, but overall I’d say it was a deserved victory.

“We are very pleased at having 39 points in a very hard season, we worked intensely and are now reaping the rewards. We want to continue our campaign and get as many points as possible.”