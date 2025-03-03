Two names emerge as AC Milan seek sports director appointment

AC Milan are actively moving to bring in an experienced sporting director.

TMW says Milan want the new man in place well ahead of the summer market.

Director and advisor Zlatan Ibrahimovic doesn't want the position, so leading GM Giorgio Furlani to seek an outside appointment.

Former Juventus and Tottenham football director Fabio Paratici is under consideration.

However, the favourite for the job is Igli Tare, the former Lazio sports chief. Tare has been out of football for over 18 months, though it's understood he has been 'upgrading' his skills in preparation for a management return.