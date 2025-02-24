Gatti’s future at Juventus unclear after rejecting a winter bid from Forest

Tribal Football
Federico Gatti’s future at Juventus remains uncertain amid reports he rejected a Nottingham Forest move last month.

Calciomercato claims the defender chose to stay in Turin for the rest of this season.

However, speculation continues to rumble about his future with Arsenal and Newcastle now linked.

Juventus would reportedly consider selling for €25M or higher, despite him being a regular in the team.

The club faces financial constraints, which could force them to cash in this summer.

West Ham and Tottenham are also monitoring the 31-time capped center-back, who remains a key figure for the Italian side.

