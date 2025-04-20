Chelsea dealt blow as Juventus enter Liam Delap race

Chelsea will reportedly have to beat Italian giants Juventus if they want to sign Ipswich forward Liam Delap in the upcoming summer transfer window.

According to Italian outlet Tuttosport, Juventus have stepped up their pursuit of the 22-year-old with Dusan Vlahovic expected to leave in the summer.

Delap is subject to interest from several of the Premier League’s elite sides following an impressive campaign with soon to be relegated Ipswich Town.

Chelsea are one of those clubs who are seemingly desperate to add some fire power to their attacking line up, along with Man United and Arsenal.

The striker is reported to have a £30 million release clause in his contract that will become active once his side’s fate is sealed.