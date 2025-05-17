Tudor defends Juventus work: We don't have Buffon, Chiellini nor Bonucci here
Tudor took charge after the sacking of Thiago Motta earlier this year, signing to the end of the season.
“I think we’ve done a good job despite all the problems,” Tudor said.
“When you don’t have Gatti, Koopmeiners, Yildiz, Cambiaso, Kelly, and a team that plays down to one man for two games, it isn’t easy.
“We must always be exigent and know that Juventus must win. I am the first one to be sorry, but I feel that the team has done all it could, given the circumstances.
"The team was in a deep hole when I arrived. Now, they are more aware, and they fight more, also with the playing time we’ve had. You need to understand the moment, and I congratulate the lads who have given their all.
“We’ve won three games at home, but there are no easy matches, in my opinion. A coach is also a psychologist, individually and as a team.
“A coach must have different approaches and know what to talk about and to whom. If you have Buffon, Chiellini and Bonucci, you speak in one way; when you have a different team, you talk differently.”