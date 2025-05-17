Tudor defends Juventus work: We don't have Buffon, Chiellini nor Bonucci here

Juventus coach Igor Tudor says he should be kept on next season.

Tudor took charge after the sacking of Thiago Motta earlier this year, signing to the end of the season.

“I think we’ve done a good job despite all the problems,” Tudor said.

“When you don’t have Gatti, Koopmeiners, Yildiz, Cambiaso, Kelly, and a team that plays down to one man for two games, it isn’t easy.

“We must always be exigent and know that Juventus must win. I am the first one to be sorry, but I feel that the team has done all it could, given the circumstances.

"The team was in a deep hole when I arrived. Now, they are more aware, and they fight more, also with the playing time we’ve had. You need to understand the moment, and I congratulate the lads who have given their all.

“We’ve won three games at home, but there are no easy matches, in my opinion. A coach is also a psychologist, individually and as a team.

“A coach must have different approaches and know what to talk about and to whom. If you have Buffon, Chiellini and Bonucci, you speak in one way; when you have a different team, you talk differently.”