Juventus make Igor Tudor contract decision

Juventus are reportedly on the verge of handing interim manager Igor Tudor a new deal that would keep him at the club until the end of 2025-26.

The 46-year-old took over from Thiago Motta who was sacked by Juventus back in March after a dismal start to the season.

Tudor has led the Old Lady back into the top four and put them in a great position to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

As a result, Juventus look set to offer him a new deal that would keep him at the club until the end of next season.

According to Monday’s print edition of La Stampa, via Calciomercato, Tudor has already impressed the powers that be at the club.

Former Juve manager Antonio Conte had been linked with a sensational return to the club but he looks set to remain at Napoli.