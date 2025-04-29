Forest, Newcastle target Gatti discusses Juventus situation

Juventus defender Fede Gatti insists he's happy where he is.

The Italy international has been linked with a move to England, where Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest are keen. Both Premier League clubs could potentially offer Gatti Champions League football next season.

La Gazzetta dello Sport says Juve would be prepared to sell and are seeking €25-30m to part with the defender.

However Gatti, who has a deal to 2029, has insisted this week that he's happy in Turin.

He stated: “Paradoxically, this has been my best season personally. I’m in Turin and I am playing for the team of my city, it’s the best thing I could ask for.”

Gatti also had a positive word for coach and former Juve defender Igor Tudor: “It’s still early; he was a Juventus player for many years, and he knows the atmosphere at the club, which is unlike any other. He’s made his mark by talking about the past as well."