Tudor admits mixed emotions as Juventus "drop points" in Lazio draw

Juventus coach Igor Tudor admitted mixed feelings after their 1-1 draw with Lazio on Saturday night.

Randal Kolo Muani had Juve ahead before teammate Pierre Kalulu saw red and after late, late pressure, Matias Vecino scrambled home an equaliser for Lazio on 96 minutes.

“It was a great game, I am sorry that we dropped two points right at the end, but we keep going. There are two matches to play, the lads gave their all in the circumstances with players missing, so I congratulated them in the dressing room and we go forward with confidence,” Tudor told DAZN.

“It’s disappointing, as it’s two games now we have been reduced to 10 men for long periods, which at this stage of the season is incredible. I don’t know how much contact he actually made, but it was a naïve thing to do. You shouldn’t do that, Kalulu is a good guy, we accept this red card.

“He was disappointed, but surprised too, he’s a good guy who cares so much. We’ll see what happens, we hope it’ll be just a one-match ban.”

Meanwhile, on the squad he is working with, Tudor added: “It is a squad with quality, I think with two or three new players it could be a team of a very high level, but it’s already high now,”