The Calcio Comment: Juventus strengthen hold as Bologna risk top four slip-up

Roma won again, with three points also going to Lazio and Atalanta, while Bologna and Juventus, in what was a true Champions League playoff, had to settle for a draw.

That, in summary, is what happened last weekend in the upper reaches of the Serie A standings. As it stands: Napoli are on 77 points, Inter 74, Atalanta 68, followed by Juventus, Roma, and Lazio all on 63, Bologna on 62, and Fiorentina on 59. From Atalanta down (though Gian Piero Gasperini’s side is almost mathematically in), everyone is still fighting for fourth place. It's one of the tightest races we've seen in years in Serie A.

Juventus strengthen top four chances

Aside from Atalanta, who will host Claudio Ranieri's Roma next weekend, the current favourites are clearly Juventus. Under Igor Tudor, the Bianconeri have rediscovered form, and while qualification is not yet mathematical, a win in their next match against Lazio could all but seal their return to the Champions League.

Of the three remaining fixtures, the clash with Lazio is unquestionably the toughest. After that, Juventus face Udinese and Venezia, two matches that should be more manageable.

Roma, meanwhile, have been chasing the Champions League spots ever since Claudio Ranieri returned to the capital. After their stunning win at San Siro against Inter, the Giallorossi also beat Palladino’s Fiorentina, a side still competing in Europe and difficult for anyone to beat.

Dovbyk proving himself

This time the winning goal didn’t come from Matias Soulé but from Artem Dovbyk, who has sparked a lot of talk in the capital. The Ukrainian forward may not contribute much to the team’s buildup play, it's not one of his strengths, but with his goals alone, he has secured 17 league points for Roma. Not bad for a debut season, especially one that has seen him work under three very different coaches.

Despite this, he's often criticised in Rome. A classic case in the capital. Next up for Roma is Atalanta, likely the toughest test left this season. Monday will be a decisive day, followed by matches against Milan and Torino.

Lazio scraped a 1-0 win over Empoli thanks to a goal from Boulaye Dia in under a minute. After that, it was all about defending and grinding it out, even with Empoli down to ten men early on. At this stage, only wins matter, as time is running out. Lazio’s next three matches are against Juventus, Inter, and Lecce, each difficult in its own way. Even Lecce poses a challenge, especially considering that Juventus will face Venezia.

Bologna's split focus

Bologna's final stretch isn’t any easier: Milan, Fiorentina, and Genoa. The Genoa match is clearly the least difficult, but if Bologna slip up in the next two, it may not even matter. Furthermore, Bologna's attention may shift entirely to the Coppa Italia final against Milan on May 14, a perfectly reasonable move, considering it represents a potentially historic moment for Orsolini and his teammates. Bologna remains in the top-four race on paper, but their true focus may be the cup.

As for Milan, with 57 points, a fourth-place finish would border on a miracle. We mention them out of respect for the fans, but realistically, the Rossoneri should channel their efforts into the Coppa Italia final, to secure a trophy and to salvage a disappointing league campaign.

In short, three games remain. Along with crowning Italy’s new champions (Napoli appear to be firmly in control) we’ll soon know who will take the final Champions League spots. Juventus are in pole position, Roma are chasing with hope, and so much hinges on that key match between Juventus and Lazio. It's a dramatic finish to the season, and everything is still up for grabs.