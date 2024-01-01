Totti tipped De Rossi sacking at Roma: They've already forgotten last season

Roma great Francesco Totti won't be surprised by today's dismissal of Daniele de Rossi.

Roma announced this morning the sacking of De Rossi just four games into the Serie A season.

Just last week, De Rossi's former teammate and captain Totti admitted he could see problems emerging inside the club.

He stated: "With certain crazy expenses, Roma must necessarily get to the Champions League. If you invest 100 million and don't get there, it's a total failure. And without it, Daniele (De Rossi) skips the game first, doesn't get to the end.

"He's the lightning rod. And the one who loses is him, but fortunately he knows everything and everyone. At this moment he's the only one who can be a coach at Roma. But have you seen what they said to him after these first games? Last year is the past, they've already forgotten everything.

"It's easy to forget, look what happened to me".