Roma icon Giannini happy seeing De Rossi in charge
Roma icon Giuseppe Giannini is happy seeing Daniele de Rossi in charge.

Giannini says it's good seeing another club legend now Roma coach.

He told Il Messaggero: "I'm happy for Daniele, he knows the walls of Trigoria and that's enough to know what's best to do, which is why he's the right man for Roma.

"The story of the lack of experience is nonsense. When you know by remembering that environment you have an edge."

Giannini, however, also admits he and Francesco Totti appear frozen out by the club.

He added: "They always told me: 'you're Giannini, I can't give you allievi nazionali'. With this story I've always been left out, and for him it's a bit like that. All excuses."

