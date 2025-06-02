Inter Milan add Fulham boss Silva to shortlist

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Fulham boss Marco Silva is on the radar of Champions League finalists Inter Milan.

The future of Simone Inzaghi at Inter is in doubt after Saturday's 5-0 Champions League final hammering by PSG.

Inzaghi went into the Munich final with a contract offer in front of him from Al-Hilal, which he is considering this week.

TalkSPORT says Inter have Silva on their shortlist of replacements should Inzaghi choose to leave.

Along with the Nerazzurri, Silva is also interesting Tottenham, where manager Ange Postecoglou's position is in doubt.

