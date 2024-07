Tottenham eyeing Fiorentina fullback Kayode

Tottenham are eyeing Fiorentina fullback Michael Kayode.

Spurs are in the market for a new fullback addition as they prepare to sell Emerson Royal to AC Milan.

TMW says Kayode, 19, is on Tottenham's radar.

Kayode has previously been linked with Barcelona and Inter.

Tottenham will need to find around &eiro;40m to land Kayode this summer.

The Italy U21 international scored one goal and provided four assists in 37 competitive games last season.