Emerson: I know AC Milan in talks with Spurs about me

Tottenham fullback Emerson Royal has confirmed AC Milan want to sign him.

The Brazil international says talks are now underway between the two clubs.

He told local journalist André Hernan: “I know that Milan is in talks with Tottenham, they are asking for information about me.

For me it is very gratifying because Milan is a team known for having Brazilian players.

"Let's wait and see what happens.”