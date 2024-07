Leicester on outer as Spurs plan swap bid for Southampton midfielder Alcaraz

Leicester on outer as Spurs plan swap bid for Southampton midfielder Alcaraz

Tottenham are keen on Southampton midfielder Carlos Alcaraz.

Alcaraz spent the second-half of last season on-loan with Juventus, where he made 12 appearances.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Argentine is a target for Spurs this summer and The Sun says they intend to offer Joe Rodon in exchange.

The Wales defender spent last season on-loan at Leeds United.

Rodon is also a target for new Leicester City boss Steve Cooper.