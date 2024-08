Tottenham defender Emerson undergoing AC Milan medical this morning

Tottenham defender Emerson Royal is undergoing his AC Milan medical this morning.

The Brazil international touched down in Milan on Sunday evening after the two clubs had settled on a fee for the fullback.

Emerson is now at the La Madonnina clinic in Milan taking his medical tests.

Once complete, the defender will sign a four-year contract with the Rossonero and be handed the No22 shirt.

Emerson's Milan deal will include a 12 month option.