AC Milan push for Tottenham fullback Emerson
Tottenham full-back Emerson Royal is the subject of interest from AC Milan this summer.

The 25-year-old did not have the best of campaigns with the North London club last season.

He was in and out of the team under coach Ange Postecoglou, which is leading to his desire to move.

Per Italian reports, Spurs are demanding roughly £21million if they are to part with Emerson.

The London club do not mind selling, but they want enough money to sign a replacement.

Emerson does have two years remaining on his contract with the Premier League side.

